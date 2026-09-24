Honda x Onitsuka Tiger team up for Milan Fashion Week

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 September 2026 2:07 pm

Honda and Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger have teamed up to bring motorcycle culture and fashion together, debuting their collaboration at Milan Fashion Week 2027. The first product of the partnership is the Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept, which made its world premiere in Milan on September 23 alongside Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2027 women’s collection.

Based on Honda’s mid-displacement sports motorcycle, the concept is finished in Onitsuka Tiger’s signature Tiger Yellow, with bold black stripes running across both sides of the bike. The predominantly black wheels feature Tiger Yellow accents, while both brands’ logos are incorporated into the design, while the front cowl of the fairing has narrowed headlight slits, resembling a tiger’s eyes.

Honda says every element, down to the smallest details, was considered to reflect the craftsmanship shared by the two companies. The collaboration also includes footwear and apparel from Onitsuka Tiger featuring Honda’s Wing Mark.

The clothing collection draws inspiration from motorcycle culture, with the Mid Sports Concept displayed alongside the fashion pieces at the Milan event to highlight the shared focus on design, craftsmanship and attention to detail. Milan Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2027 women’s collection runs from September 22 to 28.

Honda, founded in 1948, and Onitsuka Tiger, established in 1949, are both Japanese brands with more than 75 years of history and a global presence. Honda says the collaboration aims to make motorcycle culture more accessible to a wider audience through the combination of mobility, fashion and design.