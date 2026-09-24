iCaur 03 RWD CKD in Malaysia – same specs, RM120k tax-free price as CBU; 184 PS, 426 km NEDC range

In Cars, iCaur, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 24 September 2026 5:55 pm

iCaur 03 2WD CBU

Four months after debuting the CKD locally-assembled iCaur 03 iWD, iCaur Auto Malaysia has launched the cheaper rear-wheel-drive version, priced at the same RM119,740 on-the-road without insurance as the outgoing CBU fully-imported model (it’s actually RM160 less, presumably due to the removal of the mandatory inspection fee for CBU vehicles).

As usual, this price includes a seven-year/150,000 km warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty. The latter comes with a one-to-one replacement should the battery’s health drop below 70% during the warranty period.

While the company has not released any images of the CKD model (all the press photos given were of the CBU unit from last year’s launch), we can assume that the differences are few and far between and are identical to the all-wheel-drive variant’s. These include the switching from Chaoyang to Giti tyres and the elimination of the VIN number display on the windscreen.

iCaur 03 2WD CBU

Beyond that, it’s the same car, including the single motor making 184 PS (135 kW) and 220 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 150 km/h. The 65.7 kWh LFP battery provides a range of 426 km on the outdated NEDC cycle; expect a WLTP figure closer to 360 km.

The 03 supports up to 80 kW of DC fast charging, taking a rather leisurely 30 minutes to be topped up from 30 to 80%. As for AC charging, that is capped at just 6.6 kW, while the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function is also limited to 3.2 kW.

In terms of specs, the RWD model comes with full LED exterior lighting, roof rails, a sideways-opening tailgate with a storage “backpack” and the base 18-inch five-spoke grey alloy wheels. You also get keyless entry with proximity locking, plus an NFC key card.

iCaur 03 2WD CBU

Also fitted are push-button start, rear air-con vents, power-adjustable seats with driver’s side memory and one-touch recline (no massage function here), ventilated front and rear seats, faux leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 9.2-inch instrument display, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, eight base speakers and a 360-degree camera system with transparency.

Safety-wise, the 03 comes with a full complement of six airbags and driver assists, the latter including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, a driver attention monitor, a door opening warning and adaptive high beam.

For a premium of RM20,000 over the RRP, you can spec it as a Black Phantom Edition that adds on a bodykit with wheel arch extensions, a matte black finish, a roof rack and accompanying side ladder for that off-roader look.

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GALLERY: iCaur 03 2WD CBU in Malaysia