JPJ denies claim that it’s considering letting Rohingyas apply for driving license – viral FB post is fake news

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 24 September 2026 11:48 am

JPJ suggesting that ethnic Rohingyas be allowed to apply for lesen? That’s fake news.

The road transport department is strongly denying a Facebook post by user Along Auto Parts with the title ‘JPJ Cadang Benarkan Rohingya Ambil Lesen Memandu’. The post was made to look like a news graphic and says ‘Breaking News’, with background images of JPJ officials in what looks like a press conference. Clearly designed to go viral, the post has the hashtags #rohingya, #isuterkini, #jpj and #trending.

“JPJ takes seriously the actions of any party that produces, modifies or spreads content using the name, identity or image of the department till it confuses the community and affects the credibility of JPJ,” the department said in a statement today.

JPJ has already made a report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to allow for investigations and appropriate action to be taken regarding the spread of the content, it added.

“The public is advised to not spread information which authenticity cannot be ascertained, and always refer the JPJ’s official channels for accurate information,” the department advised.

Prior to this, JPJ has gone on record to say that ethnic Rohingyas are not eligible for Malaysian driving licenses due to their status as refugees. Aside from nabbing foreigners who drive without lesen, they’ve also gone after locals who rent out their vehicles to Rohingyas.