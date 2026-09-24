KL police traffic advisory for 2026 Coway run on Sept 27

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 September 2026 7:02 pm

Kuala Lumpur police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has issued a traffic advisory for road closures in the city centre on September 27. This is is to facilitate the 2026 Coway Run with the first run taking place at 4.00 a.m. while road closures are expected to begin at 3.30 a.m.

Start times are 3.30 a.m. for the 30 km run, while the 10 km run flags off at 4.15 a.m., while the five km Fun Run begins at 7.00 a.m. Runners will be flagged off at Stadium Merdeka.

Several main roads will be closed in stages, with detours as necessary depending on the situation. Roads that will be closed are: