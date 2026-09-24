KL police traffic advisory for 2026 Coway run on Sept 27

Kuala Lumpur police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has issued a traffic advisory for road closures in the city centre on September 27. This is is to facilitate the 2026 Coway Run with the first run taking place at 4.00 a.m. while road closures are expected to begin at 3.30 a.m.
Start times are 3.30 a.m. for the 30 km run, while the 10 km run flags off at 4.15 a.m., while the five km Fun Run begins at 7.00 a.m. Runners will be flagged off at Stadium Merdeka.
Several main roads will be closed in stages, with detours as necessary depending on the situation. Roads that will be closed are:
- Jalan Stadium
- Jalan Maharajalela
- Jalan Dewan Bahasa
- Jalan Bukit Petaling
- Jalan Bellamy
- Jalan Hang Tuah
- Jalan Hang Jebat
- Jalan Sultan Ismail
- Jalan Raja Chulan
- Jalan Conlay
- Jalan Kia Peng
- Jalan Perak
- Jalan P Ramlee
- Jalan Ampang
- Jalan Raja Laut
- Jalan Putra
- Jalan Tun Ismail
- Jalan Tunku
- Jalan Langgak Tunku
- Jalan Pinggiran Tunku
- Jalan Girdle
- Jalan Bukit Tunku
- Jalan Sultan Salahuddin
- Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar
- Jalan Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin
- Jalan Parlimen
- Jalan Dato Onn
- Bulatan Dato Onn
- Jalan Kinabalu
- Jalan Tun Perak
- Jalan Pudu
- Jalan Sultan
- Jalan Petaling
- Bulatan Merdeka
Roads will be closed from 3.30 a.m. and re-opened in stages. Public are advised to avoids roads when the event is running, plans journeys ahead of time and seek alternative routes. Usage of public transport such as the MRT, LRT and Monorail is encouraged, as well as e-hailing services.
Public are further reminded to following the instruction of police personnel on duty during the event. Drivers are advised to be patient and courteous during the road closures.