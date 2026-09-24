KLIA Ekspres offers RM200 pass for F1 Bahrain GP in Sepang – KL Sentral-KLIA T2-SIC three-day return trips

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Gerard Lye / 24 September 2026 3:49 pm

If you’re heading to the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia next month and loathe at the thought of driving to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and paying for parking, KLIA Ekspres has announced its new Sepang Race Train Pass.

Priced at RM200, the pass provides commuters with return trips for three days during the race weekend of October 2-4, 2026. Trains will take passengers between KL Sentral and KLIA Terminal 2, where a shuttle bus will transfer passengers to SIC.

Train frequency on October 2 and 3 is every 20 minutes from 5am to 1am, while trains on October 4 will operate on time-dependent frequencies. On race day, it is every 20 minutes from 5am to 11am as well as 11pm to 1am, with the frequency increased to every 15 minutes between 11am and 11pm.

If you’re looking to avoid the hassle of dealing with traffic and finding parking, you can get the Sepang Race Train Pass from KLIA Ekspres via the airport rail link’s official website, app or self-service kiosks. The pass has been on sale since September 22, 2026 and will continue to be available until race day.