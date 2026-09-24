PDRM looking for motorcyclist who crashed into two students at Permatang Pauh school pedestrian crossing

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 24 September 2026 9:55 am

Police are looking for a motorcyclist who is believed to have collided with two schoolgirls while they were crossing the road in front of a primary school in Permatang Pauh, Penang yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said that cops tracked the 30-second CCTV video that was viral and found that the incident happened around 7.20 am yesterday morning.

“The incident happened as the pupils, aged eight and nine, were crossing the pedestrian crossing in front of their school. Both suffered minor injuries and sought treatement,” he said in a statement, reported by Bernama. Nik Aminuddin added that PDRM is still trying to identify the motorcyclist to get the full picture of the incident.

Those who have information on the incident are urged to step forward to contact your nearest police station or reach out to investigating officer Hafizi Mansor at 017-5660103 to assist investigations under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Two things here – the collision occurred in front of a school, and the kids were on a pedestrian crossing. Let’s all slow down and be alert when nearing a school and yield to those who are using the zebra crossing. Drive safe.