2026 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS with auto shift now in Malaysia, priced at RM145,000 excluding insurance

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 September 2026 2:20 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2026 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS with Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), priced at RM145,000 on-the-road excluding insurance. The R 1300 GS with ASA comes with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty and three-year roadside assistance programme, while the standard R 1300 GS has a retail price of RM142,000.

ASA offers two operating modes, in ‘M’ mode the rider selects the gear using the foot lever, while ASA automatically operates the clutch. In ‘D’ mode, both gear selection and clutch operation are automated, with the ASA system choosing the appropriate gear based on engine speed and load.

This means riders can still control gear selection in M mode without needing to operate a clutch lever, or leave shifting entirely to the motorcycle in D mode. ASA forms part of BMW Motorrad’s Dynamic Package, which includes Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro and Sports Brake.

The R 1300 GS ASA also gets the Touring Package, comprising of being ready to install a GPS module, central locking, hand-protector extensions and left- and right-side luggage. The Comfort Package adds a passenger kit, electrically adjustable windscreen and main stand, while Adaptive Height Adjustment, a Deluxe headlight and M lightweight battery are standard.

Power for the R 1300 GS comes from the 1,300 cc two-cylinder boxer engine, producing 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The six-speed ASA gearbox is positioned beneath the engine, driving the rear wheel via shaft drive.

Kerb weight of the R 1300 GS ASA is listed at 237 kg, while fuel tank capacity is 18-litres and seat height is set at 850 mm, unladen. Wheel sizing is 19-inches in front and 17-inches at the back, wearing 120/70 front and 170/60 rear rubber.

Suspension uses BMW Motorrad EVO-Telelever in front, with single shock absorber and giving 190 mm suspension travel, while the rear is fitted with BMW Motorrad EVO-Paralever with cast aluminium single-sided swingarm and transversed swing arm bearings, central WAD spring strut, with fully adjustable spring preload. Stopping the R 1300 GS is twin 310 diameter semi-floating disc brakes with four-piston radial brake callipers, while the rear wheel gets a 285 mm disc with two-piston floating calliper.

A comprehensive electronic riding suite accompanies the R 1300 GS, including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), BMW Motorrad full integral ABS Pro, four riding modes (Eco, Rain, Road, Enduro), Hill Start Control (HSC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) and Engine drag torque control (MSR). Riding conveniences include Tyre pressure control (TPC), KeylessRide, heated grips and smartphone charging compartment with a USB charging socket.

Riding information is displayed on a TFT colour display with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. Two colour options are available for the R 1300 GS in Malaysia – White Aluminium Metallic and Black Storm Metallic.