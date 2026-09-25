Audi A6 Sportback e-tron sets Guinness World Record for longest journey by an EV on one charge – 1,338 km

In Audi, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 25 September 2026 4:49 pm

The Audi A6 e-tron has dethroned the Lucid Air Grand Touring to become the new electric vehicle (EV) range king. With rally driver Miko Marczyk behind the wheel, an A6 Sportback e-tron covered 1,338 km to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge.

That figure beats the previous record of 1,205 km set by an Air Grand Touring in July last year. According to Audi, the A6 Sportback e-tron performance with its 100-kWh battery pack (gross; 94.9 kWh net) has a WLTP-rated range of up 777 km, so the record figure exceeds this about 72.2%. The final energy consumption figure at the end of the attempt was 7.09 kWh per 100 km, which is less than half the official combined consumption figure.

Marczyk’s attempt took place in Poland on September 11 and saw him travel along the Vistula, via Krakow, Sandomierz, Warsaw, Torun, and Grudziadz to Hel on the Baltic Sea and back along the same route.

The reigning European Rally champion didn’t enjoy clear roads on his journey and had to deal with regular traffic, including stretches during rush hour. Low temperatures are also detrimental to an EV’s range, and the car had to cope with an average temperature of 15 degrees Celsius (the lowest encountered was seven degrees Celsius).

Helping him on his quest is the fact that the A6 Sportback e-tron boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.21 and its regenerative braking can provide up to 220 kW. Of course, the car can’t do everything and it takes a driver’s experience in hypermiling to achieve a record like this. Marczyk’s motorsport involvement helped and he also has prior hypermiling experience having driven 2,831 km on a single tank in a diesel-powered Skoda Superb in March last year to set a Guinness World Record.