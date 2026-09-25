Bukit Jelutong road closures this Sun morn for Le Tour de Langkawi – Persiaran Gerbang Utama, Tebar Layar

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 25 September 2026 6:30 pm

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Bukit Jelutong residents, take note. There will be road closures in the neighbourhood this Sunday morning (September 27) to make way for the Le Tour de Langkawi Malaysia 2026 cycling event.

The affected roads are Persiaran Gerbang Utama from the Persiaran Balairong roundabout to the Persiaran Singgahsana roundabout, and Persiaran Tebar Layar from the Tebar Layar-Persiaran Balairong junction to the Persiaran Gerbang Utama roundabout. Check out the graphic above for a better picture.

The road closures will be from 7am to 1pm in the afternoon, so plan your journey and take alternative routes. Follow the instructions of the crew and police in the area.