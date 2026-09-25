Carro Autofair 2026 starts today at Puchong South: best Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur, Chery, Dongfeng deals

The doors are open. The Carro Autofair 2026 starts today at Carro Puchong South, running through to Sunday, September 27, from 9am to 7pm daily – and with it, three days of deals on new and used cars, plus exclusive rewards worth up to RM350,000.

Five new-car brands are under one roof – Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur, Chery and Dongfeng – each with its own September deals, from the Jaecoo J5 at an effective RM99,000 to pre-registered Dongfeng 007s at up to RM46,088 off list. We ran through every brand’s offers in detail here, so give that a read on the way over.

Test drives run from a centralised counter, there’s a full spread of Carro Certified used cars and official pre-owned units from the new-car brands, and Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees.

If you’re weekend-bound instead, no panic – Saturday and Sunday run the same 9am-7pm hours.

📅 Today until Sunday, September 25-27, 2026
📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)
🕒 9am – 7pm daily

Food trucks and family activities are on site, so bring everyone along – see you in Puchong.