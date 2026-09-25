Carro Autofair 2026 starts today at Puchong South: best Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur, Chery, Dongfeng deals

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 25 September 2026 8:56 am

The doors are open. The Carro Autofair 2026 starts today at Carro Puchong South, running through to Sunday, September 27, from 9am to 7pm daily – and with it, three days of deals on new and used cars, plus exclusive rewards worth up to RM350,000.

Five new-car brands are under one roof – Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur, Chery and Dongfeng – each with its own September deals, from the Jaecoo J5 at an effective RM99,000 to pre-registered Dongfeng 007s at up to RM46,088 off list. We ran through every brand’s offers in detail here, so give that a read on the way over.

Test drives run from a centralised counter, there’s a full spread of Carro Certified used cars and official pre-owned units from the new-car brands, and Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees.

If you’re weekend-bound instead, no panic – Saturday and Sunday run the same 9am-7pm hours.

📅 Today until Sunday, September 25-27, 2026

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

Food trucks and family activities are on site, so bring everyone along – see you in Puchong.