Dongfeng Voyah Passion S, Courage electric SUVs considered for Malaysian market alongside Dream 9 MPV

In Cars, International News, Voyah / by Mick Chan / 25 September 2026 7:10 pm

Voyah Passion S

With the Voyah brand set for its entry into the Malaysian market with the Dream 9 flagship MPV that recently made its debut, the Dongfeng brand is considering additions to its line-up for Malaysia, distributor Volt Auto Malaysia has revealed.

The Voyah line-up in China is currently comprised of the Passion S, Taishan, Free and the Courage; of these, Volt Auto is considering the Passion S and the Courage for entry into Malaysia.

Having had its China market launch in August, the Passion S is sold in three variants at prices ranging from 229,900 yuan (RM139,556) to 279,900 yuan (RM169,908). In terms of exterior dimensions, the Passion S measures 5,050 mm long, 1,998 mm wide and 1,656 mm tall with a 3,000 mm wheelbase.

There are single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains offered with the Passion S; the former starts the range with a 300 kW (408 PS) RWD drivetrain, while the rang-topping variant adds a 175 kW (238 PS) front motor, combining for a total output of 646 PS and 765 Nm. This enables the top variant of the Passion S to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds.

Two battery capacities are offered for the Passion S, and these are an 81.6 kWh battery and a 98.1 kWh battery, respectively offering a CLTC range of 630 km and 740 km (equating to around 517 km and 607 km on the WLTP standard). Its 800-volt electrical architecture supports “5C” charging, enabling a 20-80% recharge in a claimed 10 minutes.

For chassis, the Passion S features a double wishbone front and five-link rear suspension layout, and the top variant gets air springs and adaptive damping.

The ADAS suite in the Passion S is the Huawei Qiankun ADS 5 driving assistance system that includes four lidar units, one 896-line lidar unit and three solid-state lidar units, and thus of a similar specification to that of the recently-launched Dream 9 MPV.

Inside, infotainment in the Passion S is powered by the Huawei HarmonySpace 5.2 operating system, accessed through a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, an 8.8-inch driver’s instrument display and a 29-inch augmented reality head-up display. Higher variants of the Passion S also get a 27-speaker audio system, and 6.6 litre refrigerator.

Voyah Courage

While the aforementioned Voyah Passion S is decided sporty and relatively svelte, and therefore aimed at the similarly-priced Xiaomi YU7, the Voyah Courage is a more conventionally styled SUV.

The Courage is on sale in China in three variants; a base RWD, an AWD and a long-range AWD, priced at 202,900 yuan (RM123,166), 222,900 yuan (RM135,307) and 242,900 yuan (RM147,447) respectively.

Slightly more compact than the Passion S, the Courage measures 4,810 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall with a 2,925 mm wheelbase. Also built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the base RWD version of the Courage offers a single-motor powertrain producing 230 kW (313 PS). The dual-motor AWD version adds a 175 kW (238 PS) front axle motor.

All variants of the Courage support “5C” charging; the base RWD version is rated for a maximum range of 650 km on the CLTC cycle, or around 533 km (WLTP). The long-range AWD version gets a 112 kWh battery pack that offers this variant up to 901 km of CLTC range, or around 739 km WLTP.

Advanced driving assistance systems in the Courage are of the Huawei Qiankun ADS 4 system, while infotainment is powered by the HarmonySpace 5 operating system. Related hardware is a 192-line lidar unit, along with 29 sensors.

Inside, the cabin of the Voyah Courage features 35 storage compartments, according to Car News China, including a 72 litre compartment and a seven-litre refrigerator. Also included are wireless phone charging, rear tray tables, and Oeko-Tex skin-friendly upholstery.

As revealed previously, the Voyah brand will have its own dealer network in Malaysia, with standalone showrooms distinct from the Dongfeng brand. While there has yet to be official confirmation of the Passion S and the Courage SUVs for the Malaysian market, these are under consideration alongside the Dream 9 MPV that has been confirmed for Malaysia.

Voyah Passion S

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Voyah Courage