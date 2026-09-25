Federal Highway bike lane crashes spark JKR probe

In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 September 2026 10:25 am

Several motorcyclists lost control and crashed on the Klang-bound Federal Highway motorcycle lane yesterday near Subang Jaya, prompting JKR to investigate the cause and begin remedial works. Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said JKR immediately installed “SLOW DOWN” signs and conducted skid-resistance tests under dry and wet conditions.

He said the cause has not been established, with the technical investigation focusing on surface grip, pavement condition and possible oil or diesel contamination. Riding speed and traffic conditions are also being considered.

Nanta said preliminary information showed the green-painted surface was designed and installed as an anti-skid finish according to prescribed specifications. Light rain was falling when the crashes occurred. JKR will carry out mill-and-pave works at the location and install a 40 km/h advisory speed limit sign.





Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi riding the Federal Highway motorcycle lane in August.

“If the investigation finds weaknesses in the materials, work implementation, design or maintenance aspects, we will take the necessary corrective action,” Nanta said in a post on social media. A 42-second video of the incident circulating on-line shows several motorcycles lying along the Klang-bound motorcycle lane, with multiple riders gathered at the roadside after the crashes.

Nanta previously said the Works Ministry was working to improve motorcycle routes, including motorcycle specific lanes to improve safety for riders. Measures included upgrading motorcycle lanes that have been neglected or are no longer safe for use, including improvements to lighting and drainage systems.