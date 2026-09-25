In Local News / by Danny Tan / 25 September 2026 4:06 pm

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JPJ will be participating in the government’s Program Madani Kita event tomorrow (September 26) at Dewan Komuniti Damansara Damai, Selangor. The 8.30 am to 6pm event is of course free of charge and open to the public.

There’s a free helmet exchange programme for motorcyclists. All one needs to do is bring an old, broken or non-Sirim spec helmet to be exchanged for a new one. This is for Malaysian citizens aged 16 and above (bring your MyKad for verification), limited to one unit per person.

The road transport department will also be giving away child helmets at the event. The offer is for Malaysian citizens aged from five to nine. The child will have to be present with a parent, and both will need identity cards. One unit for each family.

The JPJ booth will also have a mobile truck that allows visitors to renew their driving (CDL and PDL) and vocational licenses (PSV and GDL), and road tax. One can also check for summonses and pay on the spot.