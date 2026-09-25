KTM ETS to provide four more services on KL Sentral-JB Sentral route on weekends until December 27

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 25 September 2026 10:17 am

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) will increase the frequency of its Electric Train Service (ETS) by four more services on the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral route every weekend until December 27 due to growing passenger demand for the rail service in the southern region, the rail operator stated.

The additional ETS services will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays over 50 days, offering a further 63,200 seats, and ticket sales for the additional services have opened on September 7, according to the statement by KTM.

“Ticket sales for the four additional ETS services have reached 46 per cent of the offered capacity as of today. KTMB encourages passengers to book early, especially for weekend travel,” the KTM statement wrote.

This brings the total to 12 ETS services for the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral route, including the eight existing services, and brings the total capacity to 189,600 seats, it said.

Meanwhile, KTM is also providing eight additional EMUPlus services from September 25 to 27, with Bandar Tasek Selatan being another option for passengers to start their journey to Ipoh, apart from the station in Klang.

The EMUPlus service offers 2,448 seats for the Bandar Tasek Selatan-Ipoh-Klang and Klang-Ipoh-Bandar Tasek Selatan routes, with ticket sales having commenced on September 22.

The additional ETS and EMUPlus services were part of efforts to increase capacity and to offer more public transport options as demand for weekend travel increases, in line with its Road to Rail aspiration, said KTM.

“KTMB will continue to monitor demand patterns and ticket sales to adjust service capacity according to current needs,” it said in its statement.