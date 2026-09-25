Malaysian police to test Harley-Davidson motorcycles

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 September 2026 9:47 am

Three Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) by Route 77 Motors for a Proof of Concept (PoC) programme to assess their suitability for traffic enforcement duties. The motorcycles were handed over by Route 77 Motors board member Dato’ Omar Ali Abdullah to JSPT director CP Dato’ Sri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali.

The three models are the 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide M8 117, Low Rider ST 117 High-Output and Pan America 1250 Special. The PoC runs from September 24 to December 31, 2026, with no obligation for JSPT to purchase the motorcycles.

JSPT will conduct practical testing of the three models, focusing on performance, handling, comfort, capability and suitability for traffic enforcement operations. The department said the programme allows it to evaluate motorcycle assets and technology that could support its operational capabilities and readiness, and thanked Harley-Davidson Route 77 Kuala Lumpur for its support and cooperation.