Mercedes-Benz GLC EV to be assembled in Thailand – GLC300 expected to go for under RM452k when it debuts

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Anthony Lim / 25 September 2026 5:36 pm

Mercedes-Benz Thailand has announced plans to manufacture the Mercedes-Benz GLC electric in Thailand, using domestically sourced components to strengthen the country’s auto supply chain and bolster its electric vehicle (EV) production, the Bangkok Post reports.

According to Mercedes-Benz Thailand president and CEO Christian Schell, the company expects strong demand for the electric SUV, which is the first model developed on the manufacturer’s MB.EA-Medium version of the Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture.

With local assembly, the company reaffirmed its commitment to investment in Thailand, which Schell said remains a key growth market in the region. The announcement comes as the Thai government prepares a new EV excise tax structure designed to encourage automakers to invest in local EV production and increase the use of locally made parts, reducing reliance on imported vehicles.

He said the first deliveries of the GLC electric to customers in the Kingdom are expected to happen sometime between the first and second quarters of next year. The vehicle, which will make its official debut at the 2026 Thailand International Motor Expo at the end of this year, is expected to carry a starting price of less than 3.7 million baht (RM451,800).

While the flagship GLC 400 4Matic was the debut version for the global reveal of the EV back in August, the variant that will be made and sold in Thailand will be the GLC 300, as indicated by the mention of the 85 kWh battery for it (the GLC 400 is equipped with a 94 kWh unit). It will utilise a locally-produced battery, following the same approach as that taken for the electric CLA in the country.

The GLC 300 4Matic will also be heading our way, as highlighted during the preview of it in Singapore earlier this month. It will be offered in two variants for Malaysia, with pricing estimated at RM389,000 for the Avantgarde and RM399,000 for the AMG Line Plus.

The electric SUV will also go the CKD route in Malaysia, but will arrive first as a CBU full import, with local assembly in Pekan, Pahang happening later – MBM has said that there are no plans for export to the region.

Key numbers for the GLC 300 electric, as mentioned during the presentation in Singapore, include a power output of 421 PS (310 kW) and 800 Nm. Driving all four wheels, it does the 0-100 km/h run in 4.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 210 km/h.

The 85 kWh NMC battery delivers a range of up to 616 km on the WLTP cycle (597 km with the Avantgarde’s equipment, 584 km for the AMG Line). Built on an 800-volt architecture, the SUV can support up to 320 kW of DC fast charging, enabling it to be charged from 10 to 80% in 22 minutes.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic electric, Singapore preview.