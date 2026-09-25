Nissan Z Kaze revealed at ZCon – concept with 90s tuner vibes, custom T-top roof, GReddy and Nismo parts

In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Nissan / by Gerard Lye / 25 September 2026 11:08 am

Nissan has released a new concept car at this year’s ZCon, an annual event where enthusiasts of the brand’s Z cars gather and celebrate the famed nameplate. Called the Z Kaze (translates to ‘wind’ in Japanese), the passion project is based on the seventh-generation Z car, which is simply called the Z (or Fairlady Z in Japan and Indonesia).

Built to celebrate 90s tuning culture, the concept’s defining feature is its custom-engineered T-top roof with removable sections for an open-top driving experience. According to Nissan, the team behind the concept decided to chop up the Z’s roof following the “vision of an exhilarating drive along California’s Pacific Coast Highway on a perfect summer day.” It also neatly serves as a homage to later versions of the 280SX and both generations of the 300ZX, which were offered with a T-top.

The concept’s Pacific Teal paint scheme complements the open-top coastal driving inspiration, while the carbon-fibre vented bonnet, fender flares and aero kit are nods to the import tuner car scene of the period. A set of authentic, restored 18-inch Nismo LMGT2 wheels measuring 10 inches up front and 11 inches in the back complete the exterior.

Inside, the Z Kaze features custom white leather seats as well as carbon-fibre accent trim, the latter to match the exterior. There are also Bose Personal Plus headrest speakers in the otherwise stock cabin, which Nissan says serve to ensure occupants can enjoy playlists while the roof is removed.

Nissan also worked with GReddy to tune the concept, which gets a Supreme SP exhaust system, a front-mounted air-to-air intercooler and an Airin air filter kit. These mods presumably result in more power from the 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6, although Nissan didn’t disclose figures. Other mechanical changes include a variety of Nismo components to upgrade the car’s suspension.