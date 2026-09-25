PDRM receives BMW Motorrad R1300RT for LTdL duties

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 September 2026 9:32 am

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) received a donation of five BMW Motorrad R 1300 RT motorcycles for use during the 2026 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL). The motorcycles were handed over by Auto Bavaria Motorrad head Mohd Faisal Muhd Mustafa to JSPT director CP Datuk Sri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali at a ceremony in Bukit Aman.

The R 1300 Ts will support JSPT’s traffic management and security duties throughout the cycling race, including rider escorts, traffic control, patrols and route management. This will be critical in managing the movement of race participants, officials and road users along the race route.

JSPT thanked Auto Bavaria and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for supporting its operational readiness during LTDL 2026. The initiative also reflects cooperation between PDRM, government agencies, sporting bodies and the private sector to support road safety and the smooth running of international sporting events in Malaysia.

Also present were National Sports Council deputy director-general for management Puah Pei Ling, JSPT secretariat chief ACP Shankar Sanrakasa, BMW Motorrad certified trainer and product specialist Wan Ali Azzron, sales specialist Nur Amira Syakila, marketing representative Shaful Azman, and JSPT senior officers.

The BMW Motorrad R 1300 RT was launched in Malaysia in 2025, and is priced from RM167,000. There are three colour options, the Triple Black Blackstorm Metallic model is priced at RM170,000 dan the Impulse Racing Blue Metallic version at RM173,000.

Furthermore, there is the Triple Black Limited Edition, retailing at RM177,000 while the Impulse Racing Blue Metallic Limited Edition goes for RM180,000. Coming with BMW Motorrad Vario expandable luggage, quantities of these two limited edition R 1300 RT model variants are limited to five units only for Malaysia.