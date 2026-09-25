Pos Malaysia now operates 1,585 EVs, one in three parcels delivered via electric vehicles

In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Electric motorcycles, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 September 2026 5:23 pm

Pos Malaysia now operates 1,585 electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide, with the fleet having travelled 28.8 million km since 2023. The company says one in three parcels is now delivered using an EV.

The fleet comprises 1,253 electric motorcycles and 332 electric vans, operating across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. Pos Malaysia describes it as Malaysia’s largest electric logistics fleet.

The 28.8 million km travelled is equivalent to around 719 trips around the world, while fleet electrification has helped off-set approximately 3,881 tonnes of CO₂e emissions since 2023. More than 2,200 of Pos Malaysia’s vehicles are also equipped with telematics, providing data for route optimisation, driver safety, fleet utilisation and efficiency.

The electrification programme, covering EVs, charging infrastructure, telematics and workforce readiness, is featured in a Sustainability Impact Case Study developed with the United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia, Brunei and Cambodia (UNGCMBC). Pos Malaysia is targeting 100% green deliveries by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050.

“At Pos Malaysia, fleet electrification is a key part of our sustainability and decarbonisation journey. Today, we operate Malaysia’s largest electric fleet, delivering mail and parcels across the country,” said Group CEO Charles Brewer, adding it will continue scaling its EV fleet and using operational data to improve efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.