Puspakom Pandan Mewah branch will close permanently on Sept 30 – new outlet in Kajang opening soon

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 25 September 2026 12:01 pm

Puspakom has announced that its branch in Pandan Mewah will close permanently on September 30, which is next Wednesday.

For customers who already have appointment slots at Puspakom Pandan Mewah on October 1-2, you can reschedule on GiCheck. Aside from the branch that’s closing soon, one can reschedule at any other Puspakom outlet after September 30, subject to availability.

The vehicle inspection company apologises for the inconvenience and will call affected customers to inform about the need to reschedule.

On a separate note, there will soon be a new Puspakom branch in Kajang. The opening date and further details will be announced soon.