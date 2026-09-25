Rapid KL to provide free shuttle bus service to SIC for F1 Bahrain GP in Sepang – 95 buses, Oct 2-4, 7am to 12am

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 25 September 2026 10:05 am

Ahead of next month’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Rapid KL has announced a collaboration with Sepang International Circuit (SIC) to provide a free shuttle bus service from October 2–4, 2026.

In a release, Rapid KL said it would deploy 95 buses for the free shuttle service on a loop basis to ensure convenient and comfortable movement of visitors to SIC from selected locations. These include the bus hubs at Mitusi KLIA and Level 1 of KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2, as well as De-Village, Persiaran Millenia 2, Bandar Baru Enstek.

To complement the service, shuttle buses will also be provided within the circuit to facilitate visitors’ movement to key locations. The service will be available on all three days of the race weekend from 7am to 12am.

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“The hosting of this prestigious international racing event at Sepang International Circuit is a highly anticipated moment for local motorsport fans. Rapid KL is proud to collaborate in ensuring the success of this event by providing transportation facilities to help facilitate movement for visitors,” said Rapid Bus CEO Syahrul Azmir Ahmad Zaki.

Rapid KL’s initiative provides another way for Formula 1 fans to make their way to SIC, although they will still need to make their way to the designated locations to get on the bus. Another option is to take up KLIA Ekspres’ Sepang Race Train Pass that includes return trips for three days for RM200. Both are alternatives to driving paying for a three-day parking pass.