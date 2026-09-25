Selangor JPJ cracking down on untaxed luxury cars and unlicensed foreign motorcyclists

In two separate operations targeting foreign drivers and luxury vehicles across the state, Selangor JPJ seized three vehicles. Under Ops Pemandu Warga Asing, two motorcycles were seized at SPK Semenyih and JPJ Padang Jawa following enforcement checks at Persiaran Eco Forest 3A, Broga, and Jalan Setia Perdana U13/25A.
The motorcyclists were found to be driving without a Competent Driving Licence (CDL), and the motorcycles having expired expired road tax and no valid insurance. Meanwhile, Ops Luxury conducted at Jalan Teratai 2 resulted in another vehicle being seized at SPK Elmina.
The vehicle was found to have expired road tax and no valid insurance. JPJ Selangor said it would continue monitoring and taking enforcement action to ensure vehicles on the road comply with the prescribed laws and regulations.
Members of the public can report traffic offences to [email protected] or through the department’s e-Aduan platform on the MyJPJ app, with details of the complainant and the reported offence.
Comments
From the looks of it, everytime we see a luxury car on the road, it’s safe to assume that 90% of the time it has no road tax, no insurance, and the license plate is either a law-breaking fancy plate or a false plate altogether. So much for being “status symbols”. These cars have become nothing more than scammer symbols. so it is safe to assume that the T20 are lawbreaking crimimal scum , remind me again why they should be entitled to subsidies?
sial punya gomen. motor need roadtax insurance for what? its not that they are liable for any road accidents involving them. they are king.