Selangor JPJ cracking down on untaxed luxury cars and unlicensed foreign motorcyclists

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 September 2026 4:27 pm

In two separate operations targeting foreign drivers and luxury vehicles across the state, Selangor JPJ seized three vehicles. Under Ops Pemandu Warga Asing, two motorcycles were seized at SPK Semenyih and JPJ Padang Jawa following enforcement checks at Persiaran Eco Forest 3A, Broga, and Jalan Setia Perdana U13/25A.

The motorcyclists were found to be driving without a Competent Driving Licence (CDL), and the motorcycles having expired expired road tax and no valid insurance. Meanwhile, Ops Luxury conducted at Jalan Teratai 2 resulted in another vehicle being seized at SPK Elmina.

The vehicle was found to have expired road tax and no valid insurance. JPJ Selangor said it would continue monitoring and taking enforcement action to ensure vehicles on the road comply with the prescribed laws and regulations.

Members of the public can report traffic offences to [email protected] or through the department’s e-Aduan platform on the MyJPJ app, with details of the complainant and the reported offence.