Zeekr signs dealership agreement with EON – first outlet from the group is a pop-up store at Aeon Mall Shah Alam

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Danny Tan / 25 September 2026 9:53 am

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Malaysia has formalised a dealership agreement with Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) to expand the brand’s retail and aftersales network in Malaysia.

The multi-brand automotive retailer’s first Zeekr outlet will be a pop-up store at Aeon Mall Shah Alam. Opening next month, the 1,340 sq.ft store on the ground floor of neighbourhood mall will give Zeekr an immediate retail presence in Shah Alam while the permanent Zeekr House Glenmarie is being developed. It is expected to be completed by Q1 2027.

“This partnership with EON is more than an expansion of our retail network. At Zeekr, we are committed to putting customers first and ensuring every interaction with the brand contributes to a positive ownership experience. With EON’s extensive automotive retail experience and customer focus, we look forward to strengthening our presence and supporting the continued growth of Zeekr in Malaysia,” said Eddy Lu, GM of Zeekr Intelligent Technology Malaysia.

“We look forward to collaborating closely to strengthen Zeekr’s presence and reach in the Malaysian market. As with the other brands within our stable, EON will set up an ecosystem where customers are able to experience the best of both our brands – Zeekr’s innovation and technology, together with EON’s focus on high levels of customer service, support, and care throughout every stage of vehicle ownership,” said Akkbar Danial, EON’s CEO.

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