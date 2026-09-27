In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 27 September 2026 4:06 pm

Last call – the Carro Autofair 2026 wraps up today, and the doors at Carro Puchong South stay open until 7pm. If you haven’t made it down yet, there’s still time to catch the final day of deals.

The photos below show what’s been going on all weekend: five new-car brands – Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur, Chery and Dongfeng – under one roof with their September offers, from the Jaecoo J5 at an effective RM99,000 to pre-registered Dongfeng 007s at up to RM46,088 off list. The full rundown of every brand’s offers is here.

There’s also the spread of Carro Certified used cars and official pre-owned units from the new-car brands, test drives from the centralised counter, and exclusive rewards worth up to RM350,000 – all with Carro’s all-in pricing, no hidden fees.

A reminder for bargain hunters: Dongfeng’s pre-registered units are limited and sold first come, first served, so the remaining stock might not be around after tonight!

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 Until 7pm today

Have a scroll through the gallery for a taste of the atmosphere – then come see it for yourself before the lights go out.