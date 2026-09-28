2026 Honda Stylo 160 new colours for Indonesia, RM6.7k

Honda Indonesia’s 160 cc retro-styled scooter, the 2026 Honda Style 160 now comes in new colours and is priced from Rp29.695 million (RM6,760) for the CBS version. The range also includes the Style 160 ABS variant at Rp32.686 million (RM7,450), while the top-spec ABS Special costs Rp34.286 million (RM7,810), with all prices are on-the-road Jakarta.

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All three Stylo 160 versions are powered by Honda’s 156.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder eSP+ engine, producing 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a V-Matic automatic transmission and belt final drive.

Fuel tank capacity is five litres, while under-seat storage is listed at 16.5 litres, with additional front storage compartments. The Stylo 160 rides on a telescopic fork up front and a single rear shock, with 12-inch wheels fitted with 110/90 front and 130/80 rear tyres.

Braking varies by version. The ABS model gets 220 mm discs at both ends and single-channel ABS, while the CBS version uses a 190 mm front disc, rear drum and Honda’s Combi Brake System.

Seat height is set at 768 mm while kerb weight is 118 kg for the Style 160 ABS and 115 kg for the CBS. Equipment includes LED lighting throughout, a digital instrument cluster, Honda Smart Key, an alarm system and USB charging and for 2026, Honda has added Glam Grey to the CBS range and Royal Violet to the ABS version, bringing the total number of available colours to nine.

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