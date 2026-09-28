2026 Kawasaki Brusky 125 (a.k.a. Modenas Karisma 125) priced at RM5,030 in the Philippines

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki, Modenas / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 September 2026 5:45 pm

Here’s a Kawasaki scooter built in Malaysia that Malaysians cannot buy, the Kawasaki Brusky 125 manufactured by Modenas in Gurun, Kedah. Under a collaboration with Kawasaki Motors Philippines, the Modenas Karisma 125 is sold in the Philippines as a Kawasaki-badged 125 cc scooter.

Retail pricing for the Brusky 125 is PHP77,000 (RM5,030) and comes with Kawasaki badging as well as colours. In Malaysia, the Karisma 125 is priced at RM5,647 in 2025, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Identical to the Kasima 125, the Brusky 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, two-valve engine fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 9.5 hp at 7,500 rpm with 10 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, going to the rear wheel via belt drive and CVT gearbox.

Weight for the Brusky 125 is listed at 108 kg with 5.1-litres of fuel carried in the tank, while seat height is set at 760 mm. Braking is done with single hydraulic front brake disc with a mechanical drum back in the rear with no ABS, while suspension uses telescopic forks in front and single preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

Equipment fit-out includes LED lighting, analogue speedometer with LCD fuel gauge/odometer, USB charging, hazard lights and an electric/kick starter. In 2024, Modenas exported 4,500 Brusky 125s to the Philippines, with the collaboration subsequently expanded to other ASEAN markets.