2027 BMW 3 Series – all-new G50 debuts September 30; M350 xDrive with 3.0T straight-six, 443 PS, drift mode

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 28 September 2026 10:23 am

Save the date because BMW will finally reveal the eighth-generation (G50) 3 Series on September 30, 2026. This was revealed in a teaser trailer posted by the German carmaker on its official YouTube page where we get to see the brand’s bread and butter nameplate undergo testing.

Of course, we’ve already seen the latest 3 Series undisguised previously thanks to a Reddit user earlier this month. As expected, the design mimics that of the fully electric NA0 i3 that was revealed to the world earlier in March this year.

That spied car is said to be the range-topping M350 xDrive, the M Performance variant that replaces the outgoing G20-generation M340i xDrive. BMW has already provided some preliminary details of this variant, which will feature a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine making 443 PS (437 hp or 326 kW) and 580 Nm of torque. That’s a gain of 56 PS (55 hp or 41 kW) and 80 Nm from the G20 M340i xDrive.

The quoted 0-100 km/h sprint time for the M350 xDrive is 4.1 seconds (0.3 seconds faster than our M340i xDrive) and the top speed is 250 km/h. Accompanying the uprated B58 an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

The company also touted Drift Moment, a drift mode that sends all of the engine’s output to the rear wheels, which isn’t unlike full-fat M cars. Adaptive M suspension, an M Sport differential and variable sport steering all come as standard as well. More details will come when the all-new 3 Series is revealed later this week.

GALLERY: 2027 G50 BMW 3 Series prototype