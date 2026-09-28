3,790 luxury vehicles worth RM550m seized by JPJ under Ops Luxury, main culprits are cosmetic entrepreneurs, influencers and businesspeople

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 September 2026 10:03 am

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has seized 3,790 luxury vehicles worth an estimated RM550 million across under Ops Luxury since June 2025, with more than 3,000 vehicles seized so far this year. JPJ Senior Director of Enforcement Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said 785 vehicles were seized between June and December 2025, while another 3,005 were seized from January 1 to September 26, 2026, during a media conference in JPJ Kelantan.

Negeri Sembilan recorded the highest number of seizures at 469 vehicles, followed by Selangor with 410, Kuala Lumpur with 382, Johor with 367 and Penang with 357. The offences detected under Ops Luxury include expired road tax, no insurance coverage, driving without a valid licence, using another vehicle’s registration number, illegal registration plates and mismatched chassis numbers.

From previous reports, JPJ’s first major nationwide Ops Luxury operation in June 2025 resulted in 101 luxury vehicles being seized, including Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lotus, BMW and Mercedes-Benz models. The operation has continued with targeted enforcement by state JPJ departments.

In Negeri Sembilan 301 luxury vehicles were seized between January and August 2026 while in Penang, JPJ seized another 11 luxury vehicles during an operation on September 3, including a Lamborghini Huracan worth more than RM1 million. The vehicles were found with expired road tax and/or no valid insurance, with the department estimating more than RM20,000 in lost road-tax revenue.

JPJ has also carried out enforcement on major highways. In January, six luxury cars worth an estimated RM1.5 million were seized during a special operation on the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 near Karak, including one vehicle found using a registration number that did not match its actual records. Kifli said some luxury vehicle owners had claimed they were reluctant to visit JPJ offices to renew their road tax because they had been blacklisted for previous offences.

JPJ investigations also found that an estimated 20% of the luxury vehicle owners were cosmetic entrepreneurs, influencers and businesspeople. Kifli stressed that the price, brand or ownership status of a vehicle does not provide any exemption from enforcement.

Owners and drivers remain responsible for ensuring that their vehicle and driving documents are valid and that their vehicles comply with legal requirements before being driven on public roads. Ops Luxury will continue nationwide, with targeted enforcement against luxury vehicles found to be in breach of the Road Transport Act 1987 and related regulations, Kifli said.