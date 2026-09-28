57 detained, 43 motorcycles seized in Iskandar Puteri

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 September 2026 11:57 am

Police detained 57 people and seized 43 motorcycles in a major crackdown on illegal racing and reckless street behaviour at the Lima Kedai Toll Plaza on the Second Link Highway in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. The joint operation on September 27 saw 46 motorcycles inspected, with 43 seized by the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those detained comprised five women and 52 men aged between 15 and 30, said Iskandar Puteri acting OCPD Supt Saifullah Jaya@Yaya. The operation involved the Iskandar Puteri police contingent traffic department, Bukit Aman and Johor JPJ, reports The Star.

Police issued 112 summonses for various offences, while Johor JPJ issued a further 106 notices. Saifullah said the operation targeted reckless street behaviour that endangered other road users and aimed to ensure strict compliance with traffic laws with operations to continue in the Iskandar Puteri police district to curb illegal racing and protect public safety.