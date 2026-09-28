ACE 2026 this Oct 31-Nov 1 at SCCC – plenty of fantastic deals on new cars, RM2,500 in vouchers, RM25k in prizes

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 28 September 2026 11:26 am

Just over a month to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) takes place, with the 2026 edition – powered by Petronas Primax – happening this October 31 to November 1 at the usual venue, which is the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

As it was with previous editions, the show is set to feature a host of brands, national and non-national, displaying their latest vehicle models, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) formats.

Right now, the list of participating brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr.

Last year, over 800 buyers enjoyed fantastic deals on cars at ACE 2025, and this year’s event will continue that trend with plenty of exceptional offers. On top of event-exclusive deals from participating car brands, buyers also stand to enjoy other promotional items.

The first 200 confirmed bookings will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers from the organiser. Also, like it has been at previous editions, every confirmed booking will enter you into a lucky draw to win prizes – stand a chance to win five mobile phones worth RM3,000 each or the grand prize, which is a holiday package worth RM10,000.

More details on the specific promotions you can expect to find at the show will emerge in the coming weeks, and you can keep up to date with it on our microsite, but for now, mark your calendars on October 31 to November 1 for the event at SCCC. See you there!