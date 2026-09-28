Geely to buy 30% stake in Nio’s battery-swapping unit

In Cars, Geely, International News, Nio / by Gerard Lye / 28 September 2026 1:02 pm

Chinese automakers Geely and Nio have deepened their partnership with a new cross-shareholding agreement as both aim to integrate their charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. This builds on a previous agreement signed over two years ago where both parties said they would co-develop battery swapping standards for private cars and commercial vehicles.

As reported by Economy Observer, the terms of the agreement include Geely Holding Group acquiring a 30% stake in Nio Power. This investment is comprised of 100% equity of Geely’s battery-swapping division, Yiyi Power, as well as a cash injection of 640 million yuan (about RM389 million).

As part of the deal, Yiyi Power’s battery-swapping operations for commercial vehicles will be consolidated into Nio Power. Meanwhile, Nio will require a 10% stake in Geely’s charging subsidiary, Haohan Power.

The goal of the partnership is to move battery swapping beyond single-brand exclusivity toward industry-wide standardisation. Both parties will jointly develop battery-swapping technology and standards that can be applied to new Geely electric vehicles (EVs), with Nio Power providing supporting infrastructure, with a target of 10,000 battery-swapping stations by 2030.