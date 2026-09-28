iCaur V27 Long Range Edition – 51.2 kWh battery, 246 km EV range WLTP; China market launch on September 30

In Cars, iCaur, International News / by Mick Chan / 28 September 2026 6:23 pm

The iCaur V27 Long Range Edition will launch in China at the end of this month on September 30, bringing a variant of the V27 range-extended EV SUV with even longer EV range, reported Car News China.

Equipped with a 51.2 kWh battery pack from CATL, this is a 49.3% increase in battery capacity over the 34.3 kWh battery version which was one of two variants previewed for the Thailand market last month, and this Long Range Edition offers a claimed 300 km of EV range on the CLTC cycle, or around 246 km on the WLTP standard.

The report cites Chery as stating that the Long Range Edition supports DC charging that will bring a 30-80% recharge in 17 minutes, and its V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability is increased from 3.3 kW to 6.0 kW.

Powertrain for the Long Range Edition that is to launch in China is unchanged from the 34.3 kWh version, which is a dual-motor AWD configuration that outputs 455 PS and 505 Nm combined. The range extender part of the ensemble is a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 155 PS and 220 Nm.

The exterior dimensions of the V27 Long Range Edition are unchanged from those of its stablemates, measuring 4,909 mm long (5,055 mm including the tailgate-mounted spare wheel), 1,976 mm wide and 1,894 mm tall with a 2,910 mm wheelbase.

In terms of off-road-centric figures, approach and departure angles are 24 degrees and 23 degrees respectively, water wading depth is rated at 600 mm, and the body has a torsional rigidity of 31,186 Nm per degree.

iCaur V27 4WD in Thailand

In Thailand, the V27 4WD with the 34.3 kWh battery (150 km NEDC, or around 130 km WLTP) is accompanied by a 2WD powertrain version that gets a 20.4 kWh battery pack rated to give 95 km (NEDC) of EV range, or around 80 km on the WLTP standard.

While it may wear overt off-roader styling, the V27 is of a unibody construction that is the staple of road-biased SUVs, and suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link suspension configuration at the rear. Rolling stock on the dual-motor 4WD version is a set of 21-inch aero-style wheels.

Inside, the V27 gets a slim 8.8-inch instrument display and a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor, and there are toggle switches on the roof including auxiliary switches for wiring up accessories. Dual smartphone holders include one wireless charger, while the second row gets air-con vents and mounting points on the backs of the front seats for attachments such as a tablet holder.

iCaur V27 4WD in Thailand

The iCaur V27 is claimed to offer 960 mm of rear seat knee room, while 50 compartments area included throughout the cabin. Its luggage compartment holds 715 litres, increasing to 1,818 litres with the rear seats folded.

Other equipment in the Thai-spec V27 includes dual-zone auto air-con, six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and driver’s side memory, cooled front armrest storage, a 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, a 15-speaker Pioneer sound system and a 360-degree camera system with transparency. Seven airbags (including a centre airbag) and Level 2 driving assistance also features.

The iCaur V27 has been sighted in Malaysia, too; iCaur Malaysia has previously confirmed that the V27 will be sold in Malaysia, and its launch could coincide with the start of CKD local assembly for this model.

GALLERY: iCaur V27 REEV in Thailand (images by Autolife Thailand)