JAC T9 EV, PHEV, diesel to be CKD via FT Assembly; first EV, PHEV pick-up trucks to be assembled in Malaysia

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, JAC, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 September 2026 3:32 pm

Malaysian JAC distributor Evolvelectric Motors has signed an agreement with Feytech subsidiary FT Assembly to locally-assemble (CKD) the JAC T9 pick-up truck in PHEV, EV and diesel forms. PHEV and EV production are expected to begin in November and January respectively, making them Malaysia’s first CKD PHEV and EV pick-up trucks.

FT Assembly has invested RM3.6 million to establish the 84,000-square feet JAC assembly facility in Kulim, Kedah, with a potential investment of up to RM8 million in the next three years. The T9 PHEV will start first, followed by the T9 diesel and then the T9 EV. The estimated first-year production capacity is 3,000 units, and up to 30% local content is targeted.

Evolvelectric Motors said in a release that the facility’s establishment is expected to generate RM230 million in economic value annually while allowing FT Assembly to expand its capabilities and explore opportunities to support more automotive brands in the future.

“While Japanese and American manufacturers have chosen to produce their pick-up trucks in Thailand, JAC Pickup together with Evolvelectric Motors is building a stronger foundation in Malaysia by producing its pick-up trucks locally. JAC is also exploring opportunities to export pick-up trucks from Malaysia, subject to favourable conditions,” said Evolvelectric Motors CEO Lau Yit Mun.

“The JAC project marks an important milestone in Feytech’s journey from an automotive component manufacturer to a CKD assembly partner.

“Through FT Assembly, we are expanding our capabilities into light commercial vehicle assembly and establishing a disciplined assembly process that will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and broaden our participation across the automotive value chain,” said Feytech Holdings CEO and executive director Connie Go.

The RM120k T9 diesel and RM200k T9 EV were launched simultaneously in March 2025 – the latter was Malaysia’s first EV pick-up truck available to private buyers, before the Toyota Hilux EV and the Maxus eTerron 9 came along.

According to Evolvelectric Motors, the T9 PHEV will arrive in the country in early November as a fully-imported (CBU) model first, becoming the nation’s first PHEV pick-up truck.

We can expect a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, two electric motors (making it AWD), a 523 PS/1,000 Nm total output, a 31.2-kWh LFP battery, a 100 km EV range and a 1,000 km combined range. More on the JAC T9 PHEV here.

Chinese-market JAC T9 PHEV

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Malaysian-market JAC T9 diesel

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Malaysian-market JAC T9 EV