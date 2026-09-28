Look for Sika Certified Auto Glass Installers for quality windscreen replacement; RM100 petrol card up for grabs

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 28 September 2026 10:02 am

While it may not get a lot of attention, the glass windscreen is an integral part of a car that has the tough job of being a barrier between you and the elements. As part of its role, your car’s windscreen will have to deal with the odd stone or object on your daily travels, which can result in damage.

What starts out as a chip or starburst that can be easily patched could eventually lead to a full replacement being required. There’s certainly no shortage of places that offer windscreen replacement services, but not all can do the job at the standards required.

What you want are installers that can meet three non-negotiables: original replacement windscreens, trained and competent technicians as well as quality adhesives. The brand that meets all three conditions is Sika, which has been at the forefront of the windscreen bonding industry for over 40 years.

With Sika adhesives being used in one out of every three factory windscreen installations, the Swiss multinational specialty chemical maker knows exactly the standards required for proper windscreen installation.

To provide Malaysians with a simple, one-stop solution for peace of mind windscreen replacements, Sika has several Certified Auto Glass Installer workshops that can get your car’s windscreen replaced at the required safety standards, all within 60 minutes.

These workshops exclusively use Sika adhesives that meet the requirements of automotive windscreen safety standard FMVSS 212 and are compatible with all car brands.

The technicians are also well trained and constantly update themselves on the latest techniques to deal with a variety of vehicle makes and models. Each Sika Certified Auto Glass Installer is well equipped with the right tools in addition to Sika adhesives to ensure the new original windscreen bonds perfectly to ensure you don’t have to deal with pesky water and air leaks.

If your car requires a windscreen replacement, look for a Sika Certified Auto Glass Installer and rest easy knowing your car is going to be taken care of properly. You could also win a petrol card when you snap a photo of the workshop’s signboard and submit it together with a receipt of the replacement work.

This contest runs for four months now until December 31, 2026, with each month seeing three lucky winners walk away with a petrol card worth RM100 each. Find out more about Sika windscreen replacement and Certified Auto Glass Installer workshops at Sika’s official website, Facebook and Instagram.