Mazda CX-6e launching in Thailand Oct 7 – CBU China, 484 km WLTP range, estimated over RM120,000

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Jonathan Lee / 28 September 2026 11:53 am

It’s been six whole months since the Mazda CX-6e made its Thai debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) in March, but the electric SUV is finally launching in the Land of Smiles next week, October 7. Like its sedan sibling, the 6e, this model will be fully imported from China, according to Autolifethailand.

Like the 6e, the CX-6e is expected to be priced above 1 million baht (RM120,000), and it’s set to be subjected to the country’s new excise duty calculation for imported EVs that will reportedly be raised to around 30%. A final figure to be announced at the end of the month, although a grace period will help carmakers adjust to the new tax regime, per Reuters.

Anyway, the CX-6e will be offered in pure electric form only, with just a single powertrain option – a single rear motor producing 190 kW (258 PS) and 290 Nm of torque, juiced by a 78 kWh LFP battery for a claimed WLTP-rated range of 484 km. Performance figures include a zero-to-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h.

You also get support for up to 195 kW of DC fast charging, topping up the battery from 10 to 80% in 24 minutes. The car also accepts up to 11 kW of AC charging, taking 8.5 hours for a full charge. As per the 6e sedan, the CX-6e was jointly developed with Changan and takes much of its hardware from the Deepal S07, albeit with a bigger battery and faster charging.

Despite this, the sharp design looks nothing like the CX-6e’s Chinese brethren, being instead reminiscent of the Mazda 3 hatch. Details include slim and sharp upper daytime running lights, illuminated shark nose-like closed-off grille, chiselled flanks, swooping low-slung glasshouse, slim L-shaped taillights and a gloss black floating roof.

The CX-6e also features no less than nine ducts to channel air through the car, including on the leading edge of the grille and even the “flying buttress” C-pillars. Finishing off the look is the Nightfall Violet hero colour, with range-topping models featuring side-view cameras and fetching 21-inch “petal” alloy wheels that have the effect of reducing range slightly to 468 km.

Inside, the CX-6e shows off its party piece – a massive 26-inch infotainment touchscreen that spans the centre and passenger sides of the dashboard, with the driver instead getting a head-up display. The big screen integrates most vehicular controls such as the air con and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a “Hey Mazda” voice control system.

The rest of the minimalist cabin features silvery trim, gloss black touches and Maztex faux leather upholstery – the latter available in black, beige or a two-tone Amethyst and White to compliment the purple exterior option. The illuminated wing-shaped strip forms part of the ambient lighting system with 256 colours.

Other available features include a 23-speaker, 1,280-watt sound system with front headrest speakers that can be linked to separate driver and passenger Bluetooth devices, along with aerodynamic side-view cameras and a panoramic glass roof. The boot is relatively small at 363 litres but you can fold down the rear seats to boost luggage capacity to 1,434 litres, and there’s also an 80 litre front boot.

Safety-wise, the CX-6e comes with a suite of driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, a door opening warning, speed limit assist and a door opening warning. There’s also a rear seat reminder with camera-based child presence detection.

While the CX-6e (and the 6e, for that matter) is being rolled out across the region, it’s a different story over in Malaysia. Its potential introduction here has no doubt been hindered by the ministry of investment, trade and industry’s (MITI) new EV policy, which would make the car’s pricing extremely uncompetitive.

GALLERY: Mazda CX-6e at BIMS 2026