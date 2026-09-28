PLUS Seremban R&R Petron and Shell to close tonight

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 28 September 2026 9:45 am

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the slip road to the Petron and Shell stations at the Seremban R&R northbound will be closed from 10pm tonight till 5.30 am tomorrow morning.

The closure is for road resurfacing works. As such, both petrol stations will be closed to highway users. Motorists can use the facilities at the Seremban R&R as well as the main slip road to the rest area.

If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at these two stations, take note and refuel elsewhere beforehand. Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.