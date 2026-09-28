Proton partners with Uniqlo for collection of T-shirts, tote bags – OG Saga, Satria Neo, eMas 7; selected outlets

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 28 September 2026 5:01 pm

Uniqlo Malaysia has announced a collaboration with Proton to create a collection showcasing the brand’s history. Through UTme!, which is Uniqlo’s custom printing service, the collection includes a range of T-shirts as well as tote bags.

The original Saga is one of the cars featured in the collection alongside current models like the X50 and eMas 7. There’s also a nod to Proton’s racing involvement with the Satria Neo, which competed in rallies, and two versions of the S70 – one stock and another modified.

According to Uniqlo Malaysia, the collection will only be offered at selected outlets in The Exchange TRX, Fahrenheit88, Sunway Pyramid, Mid Valley Megamall (KL) as well as Mid Valley Southkey (Johor).