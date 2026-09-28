Rapid KL bus accident at Subang Permai this morning – 1 death, 1 injury, full cooperation with authorities

There was a fatal accident involving a Rapid KL bus in Subang Permai this morning, and Rapid KL has issued an official statement on the matter.

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According to the public transport operator, a T776 bus from the USJ 7 station heading to Subang Mewah was passing Persiaran Subang Permai at 6.19 am when it collided with a couple of vehicles parked on the road shoulder. A motorcycle that was at the location was also involved in the incident.

The motorcycle’s rider and pillion suffered injuries. An ambulance arrived at the scene at 7.07 am and a medical officer confirmed that one of the victims had passed away. The other person, who was injured, was brought to Hospital Sungai Buloh for further treatment.

“Rapid KL sends condolences to the family of the victim that was involved in the incident. Rapid KL is committed to provide full cooperation with the authorities in the investigations. At the same time, Rapid KL will continue to pay attention to the safety of passengers, staff and all road users,” the company said in a statement.

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