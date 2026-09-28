Volkswagen ID. Tiguan confirmed – new name, look for ID.4 facelift; up to 600 km WLTP, early October reveal

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / by Jonathan Lee / 28 September 2026 7:51 pm

As was reported earlier this year, the Volkswagen ID.4 is dead; long live the ID. Tiguan. Wolfsburg’s midsize electric SUV is being twinned with its extremely popular midsize combustion-engined SUV, even if the new car is simply a heavily-facelifted variant of the original, similar to the ID.3 Neo.

The ID. Tiguan is still covered in camouflage ahead of its reveal in early October, but we do have a good look at the revised design. Despite the name, the car looks nothing like the big-mouthed third-generation Tiguan (which, by the way, we get in long-wheelbase form as the Tayron). Instead, it takes after its other new electric siblings, the ID. Polo and ID. Cross.

Just like those cars, you get a visor-like front end with a full-width light bar sitting above the headlights, while boxy air curtain inlets flank a slim centre intake. Meanwhile, the rear end features full-width taillights with quad tumbler-inspired clusters and an illuminated VW badge, as well as a simple rear bumper and diffuser-like valance.

The whole look should make the ID. Tiguan look a lot less bland than its predecessor. Volkswagen also showcased a sportier version with larger air intakes and vertical bumper corner lights that suggests that the ID. lineup could get its first R-Line appearance package.

The interior has yet to be shown, but expect a comprehensive redesign in line with the ID.3 Neo. That means the ID. Tiguan is likely to get larger 10.25-inch instrument and 12.9-inch infotainment displays and physical steering wheel and air-con controls – the latter being items that ironically the ICE Tiguan, which followed the original ID. models in removing them, still does not have.

Under the skin, Autocar reports that the ID. Tiguan receives the latest-generation APP and AKA motors, although they will still produce the same 190 PS, 286 PS and 299 PS outputs as before. The main benefit is efficiency – despite offering the same 58 kWh usable LFP and 77 kWh NMC batteries, its WLTP range has been usefully boosted to between 450 km and 600 km, up from 438 km to 572 km currently.

Volkswagen has also confirmed that the coupé-style ID.5 will be discontinued, replaced by the ID. Tiguan as the company looks to cut model lines to stem massive losses.