Yamaha Tenere 700 gets radical YZ450F flat-track makeover, weighs just 158 kg from the original 205 kg

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 September 2026 12:49 pm

A Yamaha Tenere 700 has been transformed by Taiwan-based builder Rough Crafts into a 158 kg flat tracker inspired by Yamaha’s YZ450F race bike, shedding 47 kg from the standard dual-purpose motorcycle. Dubbed the YenereZ 700 FT, the project started after Rough Crafts principal Winston Yeh spotted an YZ450F flat-track racer from Yamaha Estenson Racing.

A quick Photoshop mash-up of the YZ450F and Ténéré 700 convinced Yamaha Taiwan to provide a donor bike. The build was carried out with Faber Studio, which had previously worked with Yeh on a Husqvarna 501 Supermoto and Honda CRF300L Street Tracker.

The Ténéré’s steel rear subframe was removed and replaced with an aluminium YZ450F subframe, with custom mounts fabricated for the YZ rear bodywork. JZO Crafts made a one-off aluminium fuel tank around the Ténéré/YZ frame while the fuel tank doubles as a mounting structure for the YZ plastics but holds just 6.8 litres.

The suspension was then reworked for the flat-track setup. Ohlins supplied custom-tuned RXF48S forks shortened to flat-track dimensions, while the Ténéré rear monoshock was retained and fitted with a custom linkage to lower the rear.

The wheels are Roland Sands Design Traction and Hammer flat-track units, while Beringer supplies the front and rear braking hardware. KOSO provided the GPS speedometer, with the exhaust converted to a dual system, with one pipe routed high and the other low to suit the YZ-style bodywork.

Other upgrades include a DNA air filter, custom KCT sprocket and RK black-and-gold chain. The Tenere’s 689 cc CP2 parallel-twin engine remains, but the extensive chassis and bodywork changes cut weight from 205 kg to 158 kg fully fuelled and with all fluids.