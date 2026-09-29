2026 Yamaha PG-1 Special Edition for Thailand, RM8,400

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 September 2026 10:36 am

Yamaha has a more rugged version of its lightweight PG-1 crossover in the Thai market, the 2026 Yamaha PG-1 Special Edition priced at 67,000 Thai baht (RM8,134). Coming in special white paintwork, the PG-1 Special Edition adds more equipment over the standard model PG-1.

These include hand guards, lower leg protectors, rear luggage rack, front rack, metal skid plate and tubular engine protection bars. Braking is also upgraded with a 245 mm diameter front disc brake with ABS, a safety feature omitted from the Malaysian version of the PG-1.

Exclusive to the Thailand market, checks with sources in the Land of Smiles indicate there are no plans to introduce the PG-1 Special Edition to Malaysia where the standard model PG-1 is priced at RM6,998. No changes otherwise to the PG-1 Special Edition, with mechanical equipment and bodywork remaining the same.

Power for the PG-1 comes from a 114 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill, fed by EFI. Mated to a four-speed centrifugal clutch gearbox, the PG-1 gets 9.0 PS at 7,000 rpm with 9.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Wheel sizing is 16-inches, fitted with 90/100 tube tyres front and rear. Suspension uses telescopic in front while twin shock absorbers, adjustable for preload, hold up the rear.

Weight for the PG-1 is listed at 107 kg, with the fuel tank holding 5.1-litres, while seat height is 795 mm. Riding information is displayed on an analogue instrument panel and riding conveniences include a centre stand and electric starting.