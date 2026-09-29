2027 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak gets MotoGP-inspired makeover

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 September 2026 11:37 am

Ducati has given the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak a racing-inspired makeover for 2027, with a new livery based on the factory Desmosedici GP MotoGP and Panigale V4 R WorldSBK machines. Created by Ducati Centro Stile with Drudi Performance, the new livery is complemented by expanded customisation options through Ducati’s Factory Made programme.

The Pikes Peak retains its 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing 170 hp (125 kW) at 10,750 rpm and 123.8 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The counter-rotating crankshaft, derived from Ducati’s MotoGP technology, is designed to sharpen handling.

Sporting hardware includes a 17-inch front wheel, single-sided swingarm, five-spoke forged aluminium wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres in 120/70 front and 190/55 rear sizes. Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically controlled suspension adjusts damping according to riding conditions, while a dedicated Race Riding Mode brings revised engine, rev-limiter and quick shifter calibration.

The riding position is also sportier, with higher and further-back footpegs and a lower, narrower handlebar to improve rider movement and lean angles. Other standard equipment includes carbon-fibre parts, a titanium Akrapovic silencer, smoked windscreen, gold-anodised Ohlins fork sliders and Ducati Corse badging.

Factory Made customers can specify red forged wheels with red or black brake callipers, different seat heights, additional carbon-fibre parts, auxiliary lights and full luggage. The electronics package includes front and rear radar supporting Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection and Forward Collision Warning.

Ducati quotes a 60,000 km valve-clearance inspection interval, while its 4EVER programme provides a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty in applicable markets. The 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is already available in Europe. Malaysian pricing and availability have yet to be announced.