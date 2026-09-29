Chery Tiggo Cross Sport Edition revealed for Malaysia – sportier front, rear lips, based on Turbo, launching Oct

In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 29 September 2026 1:58 pm

So, not a facelift then. Here’s the Chery Tiggo Cross Sport Edition, “a model that reflects the brand’s love for sports” (you sure it’s not a response to this, Chery Malaysia?) Based on the Turbo (that’s the non-hybrid variant) for now, the car is set to be launched next month.

From the solitary photo above, the only changes we can see are a fussier front lip with side ‘winglets’, a rear diffuser insert with faux tailpipe cut-outs, and a ‘Sport’ tailgate badge. The roof rails, tailgate spoiler and the Turbo’s 18-inch alloys appear to be carried over, but we’ll know for sure next month if there are any more changes, particularly inside.

As it stands now, the Turbo costs RM89k and the Hybrid RM100k, although there are limited-time deals that could bring the starting price down to RM81k. Both have 1.5 litre four-cylinder engines, but they couldn’t drive more differently from each other, as our comprehensive video review outlines. How much do you think the Sport Edition will cost?

Chery Tiggo Cross Turbo (regular car) in Malaysia