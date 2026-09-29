Honda ADV350 gets Chinese-inspired limited edition – 1,000 units only, RM24,600, for China market

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 September 2026 5:37 pm

Honda has given the Honda ADV350 scooter a distinctly Chinese makeover, with a limited-edition version featuring traditional Chinese-inspired graphics and exclusive detailing, limited to just 1,000 units. Unveiled at the recent 2026 China Motorcycle Expo in Chongqing, the ADV350 Limited Edition stands out from the regular model with its elaborate oriental-themed graphics, inspired by traditional artistic styling, combined with specially finished wheels.

The result is a more distinctive appearance aimed specifically at the Chinese market. The ADV350 special edition is priced at 42,480 yuan, or approximately RM24,600.

Mechanically, no changes for the limited edition with the ADV350’s 330 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder eSP+ engine, producing 29.38 PS at 7,500 rpm and 31.8 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power is delivered through a V-belt CVT gearbox to the rear wheel, and braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

The ADV350 uses inverted front forks in front and a reservoir-equipped rear shock absorber, while the 180 mm adjustable windscreen provides additional wind protection. Ground clearance is 155 mm, while seat height is seat 795 mm and kerb weight is listed 188 kg with 11.7 litres of fuel in the tank.

Wheel and tyre sizing is 120/70-15 front and 140/70-14 in the rear. Riding equipment includes a 7-inch full-colour TFT display, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), ABS, smart key operation, Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, tyre-pressure monitoring and five-stage heated grips. 48 litres of under seat storage provides enough space for two full-face helmets, together with a front storage compartment and Type-C charging port.

Honda also revealed a matching limited-edition NSS350, also restricted to 1,000 units. Priced at 40,980 yuan (RM23,800), it receives the same Chinese-inspired graphic treatment but uses a more road-oriented design. The NSS350 shares the ADV350’s 330 cc engine and major electronic equipment, while weighing 185 kg and offering a lower 780 mm seat height.