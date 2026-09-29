iCaur Carro pop-up at IOI Mall Puchong, Sept 29-Nov 23

In Advertorial, iCaur / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 September 2026 1:41 pm

Carro is now an official iCaur dealer, and its full iCaur showroom is taking shape at the Carro Puchong South retail centre. While construction wraps up, you don’t have to wait to meet the cars – the iCaur Carro pop-up is open at IOI Mall Puchong from today, September 29 until November 23, 2026.

You’ll find it on the Ground Floor of the South Wing, right in front of EICHITOO. Headlining the display is the iCaur V23 – the retro-styled, flat-sided electric SUV that has quickly found favour here, finishing third in Malaysia’s EV sales chart in May.

Meet the iCaur V23

The V23 is locally assembled and sold here exclusively as the dual-motor V23 iWD, priced at RM132,780 on-the-road without insurance. Its two electric motors put out 211 PS and 292 Nm through all four wheels, good for 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, while an 81.76 kWh NMC battery delivers up to 430 km of range on the NEDC cycle. DC fast charging runs at up to 104 kW.

It’s a four-seater that wears its 1980s off-roader inspiration proudly, riding on 21-inch wheels, and comes with a V2L cable and portable charger as standard – handy for powering camping gear on the weekend adventures it’s clearly styled for. A Retro Edition pack is available for those who want to lean into the look even further.

The pop-up is the place to see the details up close – sit in it, open the doors, get a feel for the space – and speak to Carro’s iCaur sales advisors about the V23 and the rest of the range, including the iCaur 03, along with current owner packages, financing options and trade-ins. If you have a car to sell, the team can assess it and roll its value into your new iCaur, and Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees.

Visit the iCaur Carro pop-up

📅 September 29 – November 23, 2026

📍 Ground Floor, South Wing (in front of EICHITOO), IOI Mall Puchong

Can’t make it to the mall? Register your interest in the iCaur V23 here, or browse the full iCaur line-up, and the Carro iCaur team will get in touch to arrange a viewing or test drive. Once the Carro Puchong South showroom opens, it’ll be the permanent home of iCaur by Carro – we’ll share the details when the doors open.