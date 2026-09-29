Kawasaki Megatrail 2026: 393 riders tackle 150km route

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 September 2026 3:24 pm

A total of 393 riders tackled a 150-km off-road route in Gerik, Perak on September 26 for the second Kawasaki Megatrail, with the KLE500 taking centre stage. Organised by MODENAS, the ride started at Dataran Amanjaya Lawin and covered forest trails, steep hills, rocky paths and river crossings.

23 KLE500 owners joined the challenge alongside selected motoring media, with route guides, recovery teams, medical personnel and fuelling checkpoints supporting the ride. Participants also hunted for 50 Kawasaki flags worth RM50 each and completed three additional challenges, with RM100 mystery prizes for the first 10 to finish all three.

The lucky draw offered almost RM50,000 in prizes, including a new KLE500 as the grand prize, while camping, meals and a BBQ session were also provided. Modenas CEO Roslan Roskan said the event aims to help Kawasaki owners develop their riding skills, explore new terrain and connect with the wider adventure-riding community, with the second edition following last year’s inaugural Megatrail in Jerantut, Pahang.

Priced at RM32,900 excluding road tax and insurance, the KLE500 uses a 451 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin producing 45 PS at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Spoked wheel sizing is 21-inches in front and 17-inches at the rear. Suspension is done with a 43 mm USD fork with 210 mm travel and Uni Trak rear suspension with 196 mm travel.

Braking comprises 300 mm diameter front and 230 mm rear disc, with switchable dual-channel ABS. The KLE500 has an 870 mm seat height, 185 mm ground clearance, 16-litre fuel tank and 194 kg kerb weight.