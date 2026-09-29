Malaysia, China agree to extend ECRL to Rantau Panjang

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 29 September 2026 1:17 pm

Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed during his recent China working visit that Malaysia and China have agreed to extend the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) to Kelantan’s Rantau Panjang, which borders Thailand, Bernama reports.

“Further discussions on the ECRL proposal will be held with all stakeholders before it is brought to the cabinet for consideration,” Anwar said, adding that his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul also fed back positively on the proposal.

This would not only stimulate economic activity in the remote areas of Kelantan which had previously been left behind, but also establish a direct transport link with Thailand, he said.

Expected to begin operating in January 2027, the 665-km railway connects Kota Bharu to Port Klang via 20 stations, cutting travel time to as quick as four hours from seven by road (or over 12 hours during festive seasons). There will be 11 six-car trainsets, each capable of carrying 425 passengers in full economy class configuration.

The 160 km/h trains will have toilets, luggage racks, an F&B counter, prayer facilities and OKU-friendly features. There will be mobile phone reception throughout the alignment.

There are currently two Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway lines that cross into Thailand – the West Coast Line at Padang Besar and the less-known Rantau Panjang branch line. The latter splits away from the East Coast Line at Pasir Mas and has not been used for decades. Sungai Golok is the immediate station on the Thai side; Rantau Panjang on the Malaysian side.