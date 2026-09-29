NKVE Subang toll ramp to Ara D’sara nightly closure

Danny Tan

NKVE Subang toll ramp to Ara D’sara nightly closure

NKVE users, take note. PLUS has announced that the ramp from the Subang toll plaza towards Ara Damansara will be closed every night till October 6 for road resurfacing works. The hours are from 10pm to 5.30 am.

This ‘Ramp H’ is the one on the right side after the toll, which means that if you want to head towards Ara Damansara and the Subang airport, you’ll have to go straight and make a U-turn at the clock tower intersection where this road meets the Federal Highway.

Yes, that’s some distance away so keep this in mind if you’re exiting the NKVE Subang toll at night. Follow the signs and crew at the work area – drive safe.

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