No KL Car Free Morning this Sun, Oct 4 – KLSCM 2026

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 29 September 2026 4:58 pm

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM on October 4, which is this Sunday. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled to give way to a running event that will be taking place at the same time, they said.

That event is of course the KL Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2026, the main event of our local running race calendar. As usual, KLSCM will have full marathon, half marathon, 10KM and 5KM categories, with the flagship category covering KL city centre as well as highways such as AKLEH and DUKE. The start and finish line is at Dataran Merdeka.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 5/7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.