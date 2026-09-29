Platform doors being installed in stages at Kelana Jaya and Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT stations, 85% progress

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 29 September 2026 10:06 am

To improve passenger safety, Rapid KL has begun installing platform doors at Kelana Jaya and Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT stations since August 1, with progress at 85% as of September 26.

Putra Heights is the first station to benefit – the southern terminus for both lines will serve as a reference for the phased installation of platform doors at other stations, Rapid KL said in a recent statement.

“Passenger safety has always been our priority. The installation of platform safety barriers is another proactive step to strengthen safety at stations, while giving passengers greater confidence when waiting for and boarding trains.

“Implementation at Putra Heights station allows us to ensure that the installation and operational aspects are properly refined before being extended to other stations,” said Prasarana group COO (strategy and development) and acting group president and CEO Dr Prodyut Dutt.

In early 2025, a visually-impaired man fell on to the LRT tracks and sadly got run over by a train, and in April 2026, a 39-year old woman fell onto the tracks at the Abdullah Hukum LRT station and got trapped beneath a train, causing the Kelana Jaya LRT to be temporarily disrupted.

Newer systems such as the Putrajaya MRT and the Kajang MRT (plus the Kelana Jaya LRT’s underground sections in the city centre) had platform doors from the start, and although the KL Monorail didn’t have them at launch, they were retrofitted in stages a few years ago.